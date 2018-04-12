OECD says inequality up in Italy, calls for wealth tax (2)

Rome, April 12 - Italy in is one of the countries where inequality has increased over the last decade, the OECD said in a report in which it recommended the use of wealth taxes to address this problem. "There is also some indication that, since the crisis, trends towards greater wealth inequality have continued," the Paris-based organised said in the report titled The Role and Design of Net Wealth Taxes in the OECD. "Comparable data for six OECD countries (Australia, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States) indicates that, since the crisis, wealth concentration at the top has increased in four of them (Italy, the Netherlands, the United States and the United Kingdom), while wealth inequality at the bottom of the distribution increased in all countries except the United Kingdom".