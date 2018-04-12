Forlì

Man kids disabled daughter, shoots self (2)

Murder-suicide attempt may be linked to cost of care

Man kids disabled daughter, shoots self (2)

Forlì, April 12 - A 73-year-old pensioner shot dead his 45-year-old disabled daughter in the Apennine town of Meldola, near the northern city of Forlì, on Thursday and then turned the gun on himself. The man was not killed by the head wound he suffered though and was taken by helicopter to hospital in Cesena in a critical condition, sources said. One hypothesis is that the murder-attempted suicide may be linked to the cost of the care the woman needed.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

I deputati più ricchi sono a Messina

I deputati più ricchi sono a Messina

Venti di burrasca in arrivo su Sicilia e Calabria

Venti di burrasca in arrivo su Sicilia e Calabria

Beccato con 57 chili di marijuana, corriere messinese in manette

Beccato con 57 chili di droga, arrestato corriere messinese

Il vano perdono di Francesca Bellocco al figlio

Il vano perdono di Francesca Bellocco al figlio

Viadotto Ritiro, un anno in più di lavori

Viadotto Ritiro, un anno in più di lavori

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33