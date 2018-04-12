Man kids disabled daughter, shoots self (2)

Forlì, April 12 - A 73-year-old pensioner shot dead his 45-year-old disabled daughter in the Apennine town of Meldola, near the northern city of Forlì, on Thursday and then turned the gun on himself. The man was not killed by the head wound he suffered though and was taken by helicopter to hospital in Cesena in a critical condition, sources said. One hypothesis is that the murder-attempted suicide may be linked to the cost of the care the woman needed.