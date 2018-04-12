Pope feels 'shame', admits mistakes over Chile sex abuse

Vatican City, April 12 - Pope Francis has admitted to making "serious mistakes" over child sex abuse by members of the clergy in Chile. The pontiff made the admission in a letter to the bishops of Chile after reading report by two special envoys sent for the express purpose of listening the stories of victims in the South American country. Francis caused an outcry during his visit to Chile in January when he defended Bishop Juan Barros, who is accused of protecting predator priest Fernando Karadima despite having witnessed the abuse, saying there was no proof. "The collected testimonies speak in a stark way, without additives or sweeteners, of many crucified lives, and I confess to you that that causes me sorrow and shame," the pope wrote in the letter, which the Vatican made public on Wednesday. "I have made serious mistakes in the assessment and perception of the situation, especially due to the lack of truthful and balanced information." The head of the Catholic Church asked for forgiveness "from all those I have offended," saying he hoped to do so personally in coming days, in a series of meetings in Rome with representatives of the people interviewed.