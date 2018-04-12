Rome

Soccer: Ref has trash can for heart - Buffon after Juve exit

Turin giants knocked out by controversial penalty after comeback

Rome, April 12 - Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon said that the referee of Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal return at Real Madrid "has a trash cannister for a heart" after a controversial last-gasp penalty sent the Turin giants out of the tournament. The match looked set to go to extra time after Serie A champions staged a stunning comeback, going ahead 3-0 on the night to pull level on aggregate, thanks to a double by Mario Mandzukic and a Blaise Matuidi goal stemming from a blunder by Real's goalkeeper. But Juve's hopes were dashed when Real's Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty deep into stoppage time after Lucas Vazquez went down when challenged from behind by Medhi Benatia. Buffon was sent off for protesting against the spot kick in what may well be his last European game as the former Italy great is expected to quit the game at the end of the season.

