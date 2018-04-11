Rome

Italy at allies' side on Syria - Amendola (2)

Salvini shd say if thinks differently

Italy at allies' side on Syria - Amendola (2)

Rome, April 11 - Foreign Undersecretary Vincenzo Amendola said Wednesday "to those who, like Matteo Salvini, ask for a stance against military intervention by the West in Syria, we recall that Italy has always condemned in the firmest manner any use of chemical weapons: their use constitutes a war crime and an extremely serious violation of international law. Having said that, the Italian government is at the side of the traditional allies of our country: the United States, France and the United Kingdom. If Salvini thinks differently, let him say so clearly". Salvini, leader of the anti-migrant and Euroskeptic League, earlier called on Prekier Paolo Gentiloni to take a "clear position for Italy against all further and disastrous military intervention in Syria. "I would not like that economic motives, power demands or the alleged use, never proven, of chemical weapons never found in the past should unleash a conflict that may become extremely dangerous". He said Italy must "oppose missile raids and bombing".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Limbadi come Beirut, salta in aria con l'auto

Limbadi come Beirut, salta in aria con l'auto

di Pino Brosio

Migliorano le condizioni del notaio e della ragazza caduta nel vuoto in via Dogali

Migliorano le condizioni del notaio e della ragazza caduta nel vuoto in via Dogali

di Marina Bottari

Si sente male a una festa, muore una bambina di 5 anni

Si sente male a una festa, muore una bambina di 5 anni

Venti di burrasca in arrivo su Sicilia e Calabria

Venti di burrasca in arrivo su Sicilia e Calabria

Sangue da lavare col sangue «... e chi c’è c’è»

Sangue da lavare col sangue
«... e chi c’è c’è»

di Marialucia Conistabile

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33