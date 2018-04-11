Italy at allies' side on Syria - Amendola (2)

Rome, April 11 - Foreign Undersecretary Vincenzo Amendola said Wednesday "to those who, like Matteo Salvini, ask for a stance against military intervention by the West in Syria, we recall that Italy has always condemned in the firmest manner any use of chemical weapons: their use constitutes a war crime and an extremely serious violation of international law. Having said that, the Italian government is at the side of the traditional allies of our country: the United States, France and the United Kingdom. If Salvini thinks differently, let him say so clearly". Salvini, leader of the anti-migrant and Euroskeptic League, earlier called on Prekier Paolo Gentiloni to take a "clear position for Italy against all further and disastrous military intervention in Syria. "I would not like that economic motives, power demands or the alleged use, never proven, of chemical weapons never found in the past should unleash a conflict that may become extremely dangerous". He said Italy must "oppose missile raids and bombing".