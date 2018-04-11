Stunning Canaletto show opens at Rome's Palazzo Braschi

Rome, April 11 - An exhibit on Giovanni Antonio Canal (1697-1768), better known as Canaletto, the aptly surnamed Venetian painter whose views of the lagoon city contributed to visually define it in the world's imagination, is opening Wednesday in Rome. The show runs through August 19 to mark the 250th anniversary of the painter's death. The exhibit - "Canaletto 1697-1768" - will showcase the largest number of masterworks by the artist ever displayed in Italy. They include nine drawings, 16 books and archive documents and 42 paintings from Italian museums as well as private British collections and museums abroad including the Pushkin in Moscow, the National Gallery in London, the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna and the Museum of Fine Arts in Budapest. The show required two years of preparation and cost almost one million euros. Organized in nine sections, it has the objective of giving an insight into Canaletto's entire career - from his work as a set designer through his revolution of landscape painting. It embraces his work in Venice and Rome, the city that fascinated him with its millennial history. The exhibit showcases the first landscapes representing the Rialto Bridge viewed from the north and the Canal Grande and Santa Maria della Carità with a natural lighting lending fresh crispness to the spectacular views. Patrons offered Canaletto important commissions after his success in Italy and abroad. The Bucintoro di ritorno al Molo il giorno dell'Ascensione is from this period. Canaletto's talent - which reflects the age of Enlightment as well as the music, theater, social and technological progress of his time - garnered him a clientele of Britons undertaking Grand Tours, also thanks to the promotion of patron Joseph Smith. After Padua, the artist moved to London, where he painted, among others, the "Representation of Chelsea College, Ranelagh House, and the River Thames". The 1751 painting was cut in half and will now be exceptionally showcased in its entirety for the show. The left part belongs to the National Trust's Blicking Estate, in Britain, while the other half is part of Cuba's Museo Nacional de bellas artes de la Habana. The exhibit ends with the last years the artist spent in Venice, continuing to paint views of his city and drawings.