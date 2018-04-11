Antitrust fines Wind 4.2 mn for fibre optic service (2)

Rome, April 11 - Italy's antitrust authority on Wednesday fined Wind Tre Spa 4.25 million euros for "omitting and indicating in a misleading way information regarding the services of mobile browsing sold with the brand '3' and the service of connecting to the Internet with fibre-optic technology". With regards to mobile browsing services, the authority said the information concerning the cost of internet traffic beyond the gigabyte limit included in the offer was incomplete. Specifically, the lack of adequate information concerning the additional costs together with misleading advertising "mistakenly led consumers to understand that the service included unlimited Internet traffic in reception and transmission", the authority said. With regards to fibre-optic internet connectivity, the authority found that Wind Tre failed to provide information in its advertising concerning the characteristics of the service and its geographical limitations, among other things. The misleading and omissive behaviour "is particularly significant given the importance of the economic sector in question, characterised by consumer models and demands that are changing radically in the face of the growing number of digital services on offer", the authority concluded.