Let new generation rule - Di Maio to Berlusconi (3)

Rome
11/04/2018
Rome, April 11 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that ex-premier and centre-right Forza Itaoia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi should let a "new generation" head up a "government of change". He said on Italian TV show Porta a Porta that "I'm not asking for parricide or a betrayal but I say, and I say this to Berlusconi, that after 24 years it is time to let start a government of the new generations, a government of change". "I understand that the League is inside a coalition but we can say that this coalition was only born for the Rosatellum (election law). "It is a very different League (from FI)".
