Naples raid shown on Facebook (4)

Naples
11/04/2018
Naples, April 11 - Young people are clearly terrified in the latest raid by gunmen in Naples, published on Facebook Wednesday. Some shots were fired in the April 5-6 raid by two gunmen in the central Piazza Trieste e Trento, near Piazza del Plebiscito, the video shows, according to Green regional councillor Francesco Emilio Borrelli, who published it. One young woman runs away in terror and a young man puts his hands up thinking it is a robbery. "There was a very violent 'stesa' (shoot-up) by young people who think they can go on getting away with these things," said Borelli. He said the incident happened after dozens of young people congregated in the square to settle a recent dispute. It is the latest in a string of similar incidents in the southern Italian city.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Limbadi come Beirut, salta in aria con l'auto
di Pino Brosio
Migliorano le condizioni del notaio e della ragazza caduta nel vuoto in via Dogali
di Marina Bottari
Sangue da lavare col sangue
«... e chi c’è c’è»
di Marialucia Conistabile
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online