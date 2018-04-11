Naples

Naples raid shown on Facebook (4)

Two gunmen in action, young people terrified

Naples raid shown on Facebook (4)

Naples, April 11 - Young people are clearly terrified in the latest raid by gunmen in Naples, published on Facebook Wednesday. Some shots were fired in the April 5-6 raid by two gunmen in the central Piazza Trieste e Trento, near Piazza del Plebiscito, the video shows, according to Green regional councillor Francesco Emilio Borrelli, who published it. One young woman runs away in terror and a young man puts his hands up thinking it is a robbery. "There was a very violent 'stesa' (shoot-up) by young people who think they can go on getting away with these things," said Borelli. He said the incident happened after dozens of young people congregated in the square to settle a recent dispute. It is the latest in a string of similar incidents in the southern Italian city.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Limbadi come Beirut, salta in aria con l'auto

Limbadi come Beirut, salta in aria con l'auto

di Pino Brosio

Migliorano le condizioni del notaio e della ragazza caduta nel vuoto in via Dogali

Migliorano le condizioni del notaio e della ragazza caduta nel vuoto in via Dogali

di Marina Bottari

Si sente male a una festa, muore una bambina di 5 anni

Si sente male a una festa, muore una bambina di 5 anni

Venti di burrasca in arrivo su Sicilia e Calabria

Venti di burrasca in arrivo su Sicilia e Calabria

Sangue da lavare col sangue «... e chi c’è c’è»

Sangue da lavare col sangue
«... e chi c’è c’è»

di Marialucia Conistabile

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33