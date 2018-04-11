Naples raid shown on Facebook (4)

Naples, April 11 - Young people are clearly terrified in the latest raid by gunmen in Naples, published on Facebook Wednesday. Some shots were fired in the April 5-6 raid by two gunmen in the central Piazza Trieste e Trento, near Piazza del Plebiscito, the video shows, according to Green regional councillor Francesco Emilio Borrelli, who published it. One young woman runs away in terror and a young man puts his hands up thinking it is a robbery. "There was a very violent 'stesa' (shoot-up) by young people who think they can go on getting away with these things," said Borelli. He said the incident happened after dozens of young people congregated in the square to settle a recent dispute. It is the latest in a string of similar incidents in the southern Italian city.