Rome

Alitalia sale put off till end Oct - Calenda (3)

Reimbursement of bridge loan put off till year's end

Rome, April 11 - The sale of Alitalia will be put off until the end of October, Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Wednesday. He said the reimbursement of a bridge loan would be put off until the end of the year. "We haven't decided yet, but probably the postponement will be to the end of October and must happen via a decree," he said. The three manifestations of interest in Alitalia received Tuesday show "real interest in the company that is confirmed and strengthened," the industry ministry said after meeting the troubled Italian airline's three commissioners Wednesday. In particular, it said, one of the three manifestations of interest "contains concrete steps forward in terms of routes and personnel". Next week, the ministry said, a decree will be issued to extend the airline's bridge loan reimbursement procedure, to allow the commissioners to negotiate with the three prospective bidders. The three extraordinary commissioners met government ministers on Wednesday to assess the situation after reportedly receiving three offers for the airline on Tuesday. The bids are said to have come from Lufthansa, from EasyJet together with a consortium featuring Cerberus-Delta, and from Wizzair. Alitalia was put into extraordinary administration last year after workers voted against a restructuring plan.

