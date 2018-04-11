Coma man's friend arrested (4)

Sassari

Sassari, April 11 - A friend of a Sardinian man who came out of a coma and said he had been attacked was arrested Wednesday for allegedly running him over and throwing him into a gully. The friend, 47-year-old Francesco Puddinu, is under investigation for grievous bodily harm against 36-year-old farmer Antonio Pedranghelu. Pedranghelu, from Nughedu San Nicolo', near Sassari, went into the coma after a mysterious incident on March 24. He left hospital and has been taken to a safe place as his family fear for his safety following the allegations. Pedranghelu told Carabinieri police that he was run over by a car and thrown down a precipice, causing 23 fractures and a perforated lung as well as a coma. Puddinu left a bar with Pedranghelu to get some wine from a farmhouse. Puddinu is under investigation for culpable vehicular harm, judicial sources said later.

