If win regional vote M5S will stop being cocky-Salvini (3)

Rome
11/04/2018
Rome, April 11 - If voters in regional elections in Friuli and Molise vote for the League and the centre right the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) will "stop being so cocky" and enable a national government to be formed, League leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday. "Let those voting in Molise and Friuli know that by voting for the League they can give us a hand to accelerate the birth of the government," he said. "If the League and the centre right win these two elections you'll see that the government will come soon, someone will stop being so cocky and we'll finally start to work," he said.
