Naples raid shown on Facebook (3)

Naples, April 11 - Young people are clearly terrified in the latest raid by gunmen in Naples, published on Facebook Wednesday. Some shots were fired in the April 5-6 raid by two gunmen in the central Piazza Trieste e Trento, near Piazza del Plebiscito, the video shows, according to Green regional councillor Francesco Emilio Borrelli, who published it. One young woman runs away in terror and a young man puts his hands up thinking it is a robbery. It is the latest in a string of similar incidents in the southern Italian city.