Integration to help EU meet economic challenges, Draghi says (2)

Problems cannot be tackled only at national level, ECB gov adds

Frankfurt, April 11 - Greater European integration will help the European Union in tackling its economic challenges, European Central Bank Governor Mario Draghi said on Wednesday. Europe cannot resolve its problems only at national level, he added. The governor also expressed confidence that inflation would rise to near the target of 2% in line with an increase in wages and retail prices as the economy improves. The direct impact of the trade conflict between the US and China "is not strong", Draghi said. However, he added that it could have a "very important" effect on confidence and this must be taken into account. The "worst financial crisis since the 1930s" has in some countries led to the "rise of populist/nationalist parties, even if they are still not triumphant", Draghi continued. This "must not cast a shadow on the way we look to the future, we are faced with supranational challenges that cannot be met on a national level," he concluded.

