Integration to help EU meet economic challenges, Draghi says (2)

Frankfurt
11/04/2018
Frankfurt, April 11 - Greater European integration will help the European Union in tackling its economic challenges, European Central Bank Governor Mario Draghi said on Wednesday. Europe cannot resolve its problems only at national level, he added. The governor also expressed confidence that inflation would rise to near the target of 2% in line with an increase in wages and retail prices as the economy improves. The direct impact of the trade conflict between the US and China "is not strong", Draghi said. However, he added that it could have a "very important" effect on confidence and this must be taken into account. The "worst financial crisis since the 1930s" has in some countries led to the "rise of populist/nationalist parties, even if they are still not triumphant", Draghi continued. This "must not cast a shadow on the way we look to the future, we are faced with supranational challenges that cannot be met on a national level," he concluded.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Limbadi come Beirut, salta in aria con l'auto
di Pino Brosio
Migliorano le condizioni del notaio e della ragazza caduta nel vuoto in via Dogali
di Marina Bottari
Sangue da lavare col sangue
«... e chi c’è c’è»
di Marialucia Conistabile
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online