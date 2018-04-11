Rome

Berlusconi 'absolute evil' - M5S's Di Battista (3)

Ex-premier 'hinders legality' says anti-establishment bigwig

Rome, April 11 - Alessandro Di Battista, a senior member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), said Wednesday that he considered ex-premier and Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi to be an "absolute evil". "For 25 years I have considered Berlusconi, and even more so Berlusconi-ism and its many successive manifestations (of which Renzi-ism is one of many), the absolute evil of our country," Di Battista said on Facebook. "Because as long as he is around, he will put vetoes or blackmail other political parties so those laws that would create social justice, jobs and legality never see the light of day". FI Whips Maria Stella Gelmini (House) and Anna Maria Bernini (Senate) said Di Battista's broadside was "so ignoble it would just merit the contempt of indifference". They said the M5S bigwig was "immersed in the swamp of hatred where he wallows without shame".

