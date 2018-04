Italy one of key EU partners - Putin (3)

Moscow, April 11 - Italy is one of Moscow's key partners in the European Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday at a ceremony in which ambassadors presented their credentials, including Italy's Pasquale Terracciano who thus officially started his mandate in Russia. "Italy is one of our key partners in the EU," Putin told the envoys. "Moscow is certainly interested in deepening cooperation with Italy with which we have cultural relations that are an example for other nations," he said.