Coma man's friend arrested (3)

Sassari
11/04/2018
Sassari, April 11 - A friend of a Sardinian man who came out of a coma and said he had been attacked was arrested Wednesday for allegedly running him over and throwing him into a gully. The friend, 47-year-old Francesco Puddinu, is under investigation for grievous bodily harm against 36-year-old farmer Antonio Pedranghelu. Pedranghelu, from Nughedu San Nicolo', near Sassari, went into the coma after a mysterious incident on March 24. He left hospital and has been taken to a safe place as his family fear for his safety following the allegations. Pedranghelu told Carabinieri police that he was run over by a car and thrown down a precipice, causing 23 fractures and a perforated lung as well as a coma. Puddinu left a bar with Pedranghelu to get some wine from a farmhouse.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Limbadi come Beirut, salta in aria con l'auto
di Pino Brosio
Migliorano le condizioni del notaio e della ragazza caduta nel vuoto in via Dogali
di Marina Bottari
Sangue da lavare col sangue
«... e chi c’è c’è»
di Marialucia Conistabile
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online