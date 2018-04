Soccer: Juve 'strongest ever' says Elkann (3)

Turin, April 11 - The Juventus side that won its record sixth straight scudetto last year and is gunning for a seventh is the "strongest ever", President John Elkann said Wednesday. Speaking to Exor shareholders a few hours before Juve tries to come back from a 3-0 deficit in a Champions League quarterfinal at Real Madrid, Elkann said the side "surpassed the greatest Juventus of all time, which in five years in the 30s won five in a row". Juve have a four-point lead over Napoli with seven Serie A matches to go. Few pundits give them much chance of getting into the Champions League semis against a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Real.