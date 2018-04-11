PD women tell leadership 'don't trust you any more' (3)

Rome
11/04/2018
Rome, April 11 - Some 400 women in the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) have written to the party executive saying they no longer trust a leadership class that is allegedly "ever more closed behind negotiations between men alone". The move was led by former chair of the Senate committee against femicide, Francesca Puglisi. In their document, the women said they were opposed to "the multiple candidacy of a few women" in order to "elect more men". They asked that regional governments led by the PD introduce "the double gender preference in electoral laws". They said other major parties were "pinker" than the PD, citing the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League and Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party. photo: PD caretaker leader Maurizio Martina
