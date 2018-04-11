Tennis:Rome's Piazza del Popolo to host Italian Open matches

Rome

Historic square to host qualifiers

Rome, April 11 - Italian Tennis Federation President Angelo Binaghi said Wednesday that Rome's Piazza del Popolo will host matches for the Italian Open for the first time this year. He said the qualification matches will take place in the historic square on May 12 and 13 before the main tournament kicks off at the capital's Foro Italico complex. "We owe the first big news to Mayor Virginia Raggi. For the first time this year the qualification matches will take place in Piazza del Popolo," said Binaghi. "There will be matches from 11 in the morning until late in the evening in the piazza that represents the entry to the capital more than any other. "This is an example of the good relations we have with the city council to bring new opportunities and horizons to our tournament".

