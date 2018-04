Salvini-Di Maio phone call on putting parl'mt to work (3)

Rome, April 11 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio and anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini on Wednesday spoke over the phone and "in a spirit of collaboration to make parliament operational as soon as possible," a joint statement said, agreed to elect League MP Nicola Molteni as chair of the Lower House special committee Thursday. The committee is charged with urgent government acts excluding budget moves. Salvini and Di Maio have been exchanging statements to the media, but not directly to each other, on a possible government partnership but have failed to agree because of the M5S veto on Salvini's alliance partner, ex-premier and media magnate Silvio Berlusconi.