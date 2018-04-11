Pallotta to donate 230,000 for Pantheon fountain-Raggi (3)

Rome, April 11 - AS Roma President James Pallotta is to donate 230,000 euros towards the restoration of the fountain in front of the Pantheon, Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said after meeting him at the Campidoglio Wednesday. "We thank President Pallotta for his generosity, after yesterday's dive (in the Piazza del Popolo fountain after Roma's stunning Champions League win over Barcelona) he has decided to make an extremely generous gesture towards the city," she said. The fountain, the Fontana del Pantheon, surmounted by an Egyptian obelisk, was constructed by famed architect Giacomo Della Porta under Pope Gregory XIII in 1575. The obelisk was added to it in 1711 under Pope Clement XI.