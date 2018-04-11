Rome

Pallotta to donate 230,000 for Pantheon fountain-Raggi (3)

'Extremely generous gesture' says Rome mayor

Pallotta to donate 230,000 for Pantheon fountain-Raggi (3)

Rome, April 11 - AS Roma President James Pallotta is to donate 230,000 euros towards the restoration of the fountain in front of the Pantheon, Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said after meeting him at the Campidoglio Wednesday. "We thank President Pallotta for his generosity, after yesterday's dive (in the Piazza del Popolo fountain after Roma's stunning Champions League win over Barcelona) he has decided to make an extremely generous gesture towards the city," she said. The fountain, the Fontana del Pantheon, surmounted by an Egyptian obelisk, was constructed by famed architect Giacomo Della Porta under Pope Gregory XIII in 1575. The obelisk was added to it in 1711 under Pope Clement XI.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Limbadi come Beirut, salta in aria con l'auto

Limbadi come Beirut, salta in aria con l'auto

di Pino Brosio

Migliorano le condizioni del notaio e della ragazza caduta nel vuoto in via Dogali

Migliorano le condizioni del notaio e della ragazza caduta nel vuoto in via Dogali

di Marina Bottari

Si sente male a una festa, muore una bambina di 5 anni

Si sente male a una festa, muore una bambina di 5 anni

Sangue da lavare col sangue «... e chi c’è c’è»

Sangue da lavare col sangue
«... e chi c’è c’è»

di Marialucia Conistabile

Venti di burrasca in arrivo su Sicilia e Calabria

Venti di burrasca in arrivo su Sicilia e Calabria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33