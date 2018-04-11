Italians find mechanism behind sudden heart failure (2)

Milan, April 11 - Italian researchers have found the mechanism behind the Brugada Syndrome, in which apparently healthy young people suffer sudden cardiac death. The study by the Irccs Policlinico San Donato, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, describes for the fist time the electrical anomaly behind the ventricular fibrillation that causes sudden deaths such as that suffered by Fiorentina captain Davide Astori recently. "In this work it is shown that the disease is present from childhood on the epicardial surface of the right ventricle, and it stresses that the risk of developing potentially fatal ventricular arrhythmias is present for all the lifetime," the study said. Brugada Syndrome (BrS) is a genetic condition that results in abnormal electrical activity within the heart, increasing the risk of sudden cardiac death. The condition is often inherited from a person's parent with about a quarter of people having a family history. There is no cure for it.