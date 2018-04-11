Milan

Italians find mechanism behind sudden heart failure (2)

Death that hits apparently fit young people like Astori

Italians find mechanism behind sudden heart failure (2)

Milan, April 11 - Italian researchers have found the mechanism behind the Brugada Syndrome, in which apparently healthy young people suffer sudden cardiac death. The study by the Irccs Policlinico San Donato, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, describes for the fist time the electrical anomaly behind the ventricular fibrillation that causes sudden deaths such as that suffered by Fiorentina captain Davide Astori recently. "In this work it is shown that the disease is present from childhood on the epicardial surface of the right ventricle, and it stresses that the risk of developing potentially fatal ventricular arrhythmias is present for all the lifetime," the study said. Brugada Syndrome (BrS) is a genetic condition that results in abnormal electrical activity within the heart, increasing the risk of sudden cardiac death. The condition is often inherited from a person's parent with about a quarter of people having a family history. There is no cure for it.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Limbadi come Beirut, salta in aria con l'auto

Limbadi come Beirut, salta in aria con l'auto

di Pino Brosio

Migliorano le condizioni del notaio e della ragazza caduta nel vuoto in via Dogali

Migliorano le condizioni del notaio e della ragazza caduta nel vuoto in via Dogali

di Marina Bottari

Si sente male a una festa, muore una bambina di 5 anni

Si sente male a una festa, muore una bambina di 5 anni

Sangue da lavare col sangue «... e chi c’è c’è»

Sangue da lavare col sangue
«... e chi c’è c’è»

di Marialucia Conistabile

Venti di burrasca in arrivo su Sicilia e Calabria

Venti di burrasca in arrivo su Sicilia e Calabria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33