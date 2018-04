Zingaretti says return to polls if 'immobilism'

Rome, April 10 - Newly re-elected Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti said Wednesday the central Italian region should return to the polls if its government is hit by "pathological immobilism" due to no one having a clear majority in the regional assembly. He listed 10 "joint" challenges ranging from the regional budget to the healthcare system. "We're entering a new phase, it will be a difficult challenge but it could turn out to be fruitful," he said.