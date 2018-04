Businessman kidnapping thwarted

Rome, April 11 - Italian police on Wednesday thwarted the kidnapping for ransom of a Roman businessman, arresting a three-man gang. A 67-year-old Bosnian, a 58-year-old Roman and a 50-year-old Roman, all with long criminal records, were detained after lying in wait for the Roman businessman, who was not identified, near the foreign ministry and the Stadio Olimpico in the Italian capital. The kidnapping was to have taken place while police were distracted by their duties at the Roma-Barcelona Champions league match, source said. The three have been charged with attempted kidnapping and illegal weapons possession.