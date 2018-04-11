Soccer: I took 'slaps' but reacted says Di Francesco (2)

Rome, April 11 - Coach Eusebio Di Francesco said after Roma's Champions League quarterfinal triumph over Barcelona that he had taken "slaps in the face" due to poor recent league form but had "reacted". Asked how much he deserved credit for the stunning 3-0 second leg win that got Roma through on away goals after their 4-1 first leg defeat, the coach said "I took a few slaps in the face but I reacted". Roma slumped to fourth in Serie A with a 2-0 home loss to Fiorentina Sunday. At least half of Rome went crazy after Tuesday bight's amazing comeback. "To see this joy on the part of people is a great satisfaction," said Di Francesco, as a player a former Roma midfielder. "The qualification for the semifinal is an important achievement for Italian soccer too, but it's great that it was us who did it". Italian teams at the national and club level have been regularly punished by Spanish outfits over the last decade.