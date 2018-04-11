'Real interest' in Alitalia says industry ministry (3)

Rome, April 11 - The three manifestations of interest in Alitalia received Tuesday show "real interest in the company that is confirmed and strengthened," the industry ministry said after meeting the troubled Italian airline's three commissioners Wednesday. In particular, it said, one of the three manifestations of interest "contains concrete steps forward in terms of routes and personnel". The three extraordinary commissioners met government ministers on Wednesday to assess the situation after reportedly receiving three offers for the airline on Tuesday. The bids are said to have come from Lufthansa, from EasyJet together with a consortium featuring Cerberus-Delta, and from Wizzair. Alitalia was put into extraordinary administration last year after workers voted against a restructuring plan.