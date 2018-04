American student stabbed in Florence

Florence, April 11 - A 21-year-old student from the United States was stabbed twice in the side in central Florence overnight, sources said on Wednesday. The young man, who is in Florence for his studies, underwent an emergency operation at the city's Careggi Hospital. Medical sources said that, although badly injured, he is responding positively to treatment and is not in a life-threatening condition. He is said to have been attacked from behind by another young man, possibly from Eastern Europe, with whom he had scuffled after the man molested his girlfriend.