Pope says don't wait to christen kids (2)

Vatican City, April 11 - Pope Francis on Wednesday urged parents to baptize their children soon after birth, thus giving them the opportunity - and the free gift - of having Jesus Christ live inside them from the beginning. Addressing the pilgrims gathered in St. Peter's Square for the Wednesday General Audience, the Pope focused his catechism on the intrinsic link between Easter and the Sacrament of Baptism. With a special appeal to new parents he highlighted the fact that Baptism is an unmerited gift, the door to the other sacraments, thanks to which Christians are able to grow in a life of grace until reaching their true homeland in heaven. "The baptismal font illuminates all of our life, guiding our steps toward the Jerusalem in Heaven," he said. Thus, he said in off-the-cuff remarks, "don't put off baptizing your children with the excuse that 'he or she is unable to understand", this attitude he said indicates that "you do not trust in the Holy Spirit". Baptism, Francis continued, is the foundation of Christian life, a moment which marks a profound change in one's existence.