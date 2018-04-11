We'll govern alone as 'last resort' - Salvini

Terni, April 11 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that he could seek to form a government alone as a last resort if it is not possible to reach an agreement with other parties. "The road is simple. We want to dialogue with everyone, except for the (centre-left Democratic Party) PD," Salvini said as he presented the League mayor candidate in the central city of Terni. "If the others are not up for it, there are two paths - we either vote, and I think we can win alone and overtake those who are imposing vetoes and throwing tantrums, or, as a last resort, we could go it alone and take charge of the situation. "It must be clear that the only alternative to the (centre-left Democratic Party) PD is the League. "It should be clear to the allies of (Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia) FI that we are radically alternative to the left".