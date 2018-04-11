Over 50 mn visitors to Italian museums in 2017 - study (3)

Rome, April 11 - The number of visitors to Italian museums and monuments crossed the 50 million mark for the first time in 2017, according to a study presented on Wednesday by Florence's CST tourism study centre and the Confesercenti business association. The report, presented at the 22nd Arts and Events 100 Italian Cities Fair, said that was an increase of almost 13 million with respect to 2010. It said Rome was top with 21 visitors to its museums and monuments last year, an increase of 66% on 2010. The number of visitors to culture-rich Italian 'cities of art' increased by 22.8% between 2010 and 2017, rising from 93.9 million to 115.3 million, according to the study. The rise was spearheaded by Matera, the Basilicata gem that will be European Capital of Culture next year and saw visitors increase by 176% in the period, and by Naples, which registered a 91% hike.