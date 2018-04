Roma's Pallotta tells Raggi will pay fine for fountain dip (2)

Rome, April 11 - AS Roma Chairman James Pallotta called Mayor Virginia Raggi on Wednesday to apologise for taking a dip in the historic fountain in the city's Piazza del Popolo as he celebrated his side's epic win over Barcelona to reach the Champions League semi-finals, sources said. Pallotta told the mayor he would pay the fine for the gesture in a cordial call, the sources said. Raggi and Pallotta are said to be set to meet in city hall later on Wednesday.