Salvini ready to govern alone as 'last resort' (2)

Terni, April 11 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that the centre right could seek to form a government on its own if it is not possible to reach an agreement with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). Salvini had previously said that the only possible government after last month's inconclusive general election is one made up of the centre right and M5S, saying the alternative is a new election. "The road is simple. We want to dialogue with everyone, except for the (centre-left Democratic Party) PD," Salvini said as he presented the League mayor candidate in the central city of Terni. "If the others are not up for it, there are two paths - we either vote, and I think we can win alone and overtake those who are imposing vetoes and throwing tantrums, or, as a last resort, we could go it alone and take charge of the situation".