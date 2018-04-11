Plan to unify Mediterranean electric network

Brussels, April 11 - Fourteen projects for a global investment of 16 billion euros will connect over the next few years countries overlooking the Mediterranean in one sustainable electrical network able to provide energy to some 500 million consumers. This is thanks to the action plan launched by Med-Tso, the association formed by 20 electricity providers (including Italy's Terna) from 18 EU and non-EU countries, including Italy, France, Spain, Egypt and Libya. The goals achieved after three years of work have been presented to the European Parliament. "Trans-border interconnections in the Euro-Mediterranean region are more than an option, they are a real necessity to reach national and regional objectives on the energy political agenda", said the secretary general of Med-Tso, Carlo Ferrante. The action plan, which features the construction of 2,200km of new lines, was drafted by 146 experts who worked for the creation of a joint database for different electric networks in Mediterranean countries. With Croatia set to take part in the project, as announced Tuesday, the countries involved have risen to 19. "The contribution of the Commission was key in favoring the participation of some countries that would have had difficulties and enabling us to develop a consolidated and coherent project of activities", said Ferrante. Work could effectively be launched in 2030. Italy, thanks to its geographical position, is set to have a leading role. It is involved in three projects, two with Tunisia - that have already been started - and one with Algeria. The Med-Tso project was started with EU funding worth three million euros. The second part of the project - running through 2020 - should soon kick off with the signature of a new agreement between Med-Tso and Brussels and additional funding. Michael Koehler, who is in charge of the general directorate for development cooperation of the European Commission, said that "20-30% of investments" of the EU plan devoted to African and Mediterranean countries "will go to the energy sector". He added that investments must be supported by "common rules and interconnection".