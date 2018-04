Renzi questioned as witness in CONSIP case - reports

Rome, April 11 - Ex-premier and former Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi was recently questioned by Rome prosecutors as a witness in relation to a probe into alleged wrongdoing related to civil-service procurement agency CONSIP, several dailies reported on Wednesday. The questioning reportedly regarded the leak that enabled some people under investigation to find out about the probe. Renzi's father Tiziano is being probed for alleged influence-peddling in the case. Outgoing Sports Minister Luca Lotti, a PD member, is also under investigation for allegedly tipping off former CONSIP chief Luigi Marroni about the probe.