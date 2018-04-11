Soccer: Roma relish Barcelona 'Romantada' (2)

Rome, April 11 - AS Roma fans are savouring one of the greatest feats in their club's history after Tuesday's stunning 3-0 win over Barcelona saw them reverse a 4-1 defeat from the first leg and reach the Champions League semi-finals. Man-of-the-match Edin Dzeko gave the hosts an early lead and captain Daniele De Rossi converted a penalty to put the Italian side within reach of qualification at the start of the second half. Defender Kostas Manolas, who like De Rossi scored an own goal in Roma's luckless first-leg defeat, headed in a corner in the 82th minute to put his side through on away goals and complete one of biggest surprise comebacks in the history of Europe's premier club competition. Barca looked rattled much of the match and Roma fully deserved to go through as they outthought, outfought and outplayed the five-time European champions. "We've achieved a massive result and we'll enjoy it but we need to keep going and aim for more," said Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco. "You must always aim higher, but we'd produced some great performances in the league too. "We're reaping the rewards for all the hard work we've put in. I'm the coach so I'll take the praise just as I take the criticism but I want to look forward. "Why shouldn't we believe we can reach the final? That has to be our target. I don't want to stop here". Roma fans took to the streets of the Italian capital after the final whistle, honking their car horns and chanting, while Chairman James Pallotta celebrated by taking a dip in the fountain of the city's Piazza del Popolo square. The press was full of praise. Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport described Roma as "Imperial" in its front-page headline on Wednesday, while French sports daily raised its hat to the 'Romantada'. The Spanish media was in shock, with Barcelona-based newspaper Mundo Deportivo lamenting the 'Fall of Rome'.