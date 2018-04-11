Lecce

Protester arrested, two cops hurt in TAP clashes (3)

Demonstrators try to stop trucks reaching work site

Protester arrested, two cops hurt in TAP clashes (3)

Lecce, April 11 - A protestor was arrested and two police officers were hurt in clashes after demonstrators attempted to stop the arrival of trucks at the Puglia hub of the TransAdriatic Pipeline (TAP) early on Wednesday, sources said. The protestors attempted to block the highway that connects Lecce to the the TAP construction site at San Foca at Marina di Melendugno. The officers were said not to have been badly hurt. Saverio Pellegrino, a 52-year-old from Lecce, was arrested after allegedly being caught setting light to a trash canister as part of the protest. The TAP will bring Azerbaijan natural gas through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic to reach Italy.

