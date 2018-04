Soccer: Roma relish Barcelona 'Romantada'

Rome, April 11 - AS Roma fans are savouring one of the greatest feats in their club's history after Tuesday's stunning 3-0 win over Barcelona saw them reverse a 4-1 defeat from the first leg and reach the Champions League semi-finals. Man-of-the-match Edin Dzeko gave the hosts an early lead and captain Daniele De Rossi converted a penalty to put the Italian side within reach of qualification at the start of the second half. Defender Kostas Manolas, who like De Rossi scored an own goal in Roma's luckless first-leg defeat, headed in a corner in the 82th minute to put his side through on away goals and complete one of biggest surprise comebacks in the history of Europe's premier club competition.