Di Maio confident of 'government of change' (3)

Bojano, April 10 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that he was confident it will be possible to form a "government of change" after last month's inconclusive general election. "You either go into government to change things or it is not worth it," Di Maio said in a message on Facebook ahead of the second round of formal government-formation consultations with President Sergio Mattarella this week. "(We say) no to a government at all costs and yes to a government of change, and I'm very hopeful about this. "Once again we will be the last to be listened to (at the consultations). "It will be an opportunity to speak to the president and tell him about the steps forward made since the last government-formation consultations. "The (other) political parties need a little time and we'll give it to them". The M5S was the first single party in the March 4 election but the centre right was the top coalition. The M5S has called on the Euroskeptic, anti-migrant League, a member of the centre right, and the Democratic Party (PD), which is reeling after being pounded in the election, to support a government led by it to break the political deadlock. But caretaker PD leader Maurizio Martina told a meeting of the centre-left group's lawmakers on Tuesday that it should be in the opposition in the new parliament while stressing that this does not mean being politically passive, sources said. "We cannot contemplate the road proposed by (M5S leader Luigi) Di Maio. His logic is unacceptable," Martina said. "The PD and the League are not interchangeable. Denouncing this does not mean we are indifferent to what happens. "We must interpret an honest, clear position all the way, clearly saying that we are on the side of an initiative that develops via parliamentary roads, without looking in from the window".