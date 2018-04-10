Lufthansa presents Alitalia offer,EasyJet expresses interest

Rome, April 10 - Lufthansa has presented an offer for Alitalia, sources said on Tuesday. A deadline for binding proposals for the former Italian flag-carrier ran out at 16:00 on Tuesday. EasyJet said Tuesday that it has presented "a revised expression of interest for a restructured Alitalia, together with a consortium, and consistent with EasyJet's current strategy in Italy". The low-cost carrier added in a statement that "considering the type of procedure, the content of this expression of interest remains reserved". The airline also stressed that "in this phase there is no certainty that a transaction will move forward" and said it will "provide further details at the opportune time".