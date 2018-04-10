ANSA/ Fuksas designs tower to embrace Europe and Orient

(by Silvia Lambertucci) Rome, April 10 - Italian starchitect Massimiliano Fuksas has presented his project for an inclining tower to be built in the Slovenian port town of Capodistria that represents a symbolic embrace between East and West and offers a new perspective on Europe and the dream it represents. Architecture is a discipline involving "stubbornness but also tenderness" with the aim of leaving a mark, "not to celebrate oneself but to improve things", said Fuksas at the presentation in Trieste. Architectural design always tries to "overcome the state of affairs", to look ahead by intercepting the signs of a world in flux, added the 74-year-old Roman architect who divides his time between the Italian capital, Paris and Shenzen. The tower is the brainchild of Studio Fuksas and the Slovenian architect Sandi Pirš in response to a local competition for the Capo Grande Tower linking the Giusterna beach to Monte San Marco. Construction work is due to start in September. "In the beginning there was the functional problem to be resolved, namely the need to link the lower part with the lovely Giusterna beach to the summit of Monte S. Marco, with a difference in height of 50-55 metres," Fuksas explained. The architects resolved the problem by envisaging a double ellipse structure inclined slightly towards the sea and able to overcome the vertical height difference, with a children's playground at the base. With a total height of about 111m, the tower is joined to the top of the mount and to a large circular building containing bars, restaurants and cultural spaces, by way of a 100m glass-covered bridge. Half way up the tower there will be a lift taking visitors to the top, and at nighttime the two intertwining spirals will be illuminated with coloured lights. The two intertwining ellipses represent the two cultures - Italian and Slovenian - that coexist in the city of Koper and throughout the coastline - sort of "Tower of Peace" between East and West. "It is the start of a process that will take years, but I wanted take part in the beginning." This idea is also present in the project in Jerusalem, where Fuksas is renewing and restructuring the congress centre along the lines of The Cloud in Rome's EUR district, with hotels, offices and a shopping centre, and in Beijing, where his new museum with a 300m tower will be completed between October and December. "The world is changing, Shimon Peres told me once that there can be no democracy without innovation," Fuksas said. "Let's try to look to imagine a future where the other is not only an enemy and where the encounter and understanding between different peoples and cultures help to overcome conflict".