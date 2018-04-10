Di Maio confident of 'government of change' (2)

Bojano, April 10 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that he was confident it will be possible to form a "government of change" after last month's inconclusive general election. "You either go into government to change things or it is not worth it," Di Maio said in a message on Facebook ahead of the second round of formal government-formation consultations with President Sergio Mattarella this week. "(We say) no to a government at all costs and yes to a government of change, and I'm very hopeful about this. "Once again we will be the last to be listened to (at the consultations). "It will be an opportunity to speak to the president and tell him about the steps forward made since the last government-formation consultations. "The (other) political parties need a little time and we'll give it to them".