EasyJet interested in restructured Alitalia (2)

Rome, April 10 - EasyJet said Tuesday that it has presented "a revised expression of interest for a restructured Alitalia, together with a consortium, and consistent with EasyJet's current strategy in Italy". The low-cost carrier added in a statement that "considering the type of procedure, the content of this expression of interest remains reserved". The airline also stressed that "in this phase there is no certainty that a transaction will move forward" and said it will "provide further details at the opportune time".