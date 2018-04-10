German magnate missing in Matterhorn area (2)

Aosta, April 10 - Karl-Erivan Haub, a 58-year-old German retail magnate, went missing in the area of the Matterhorn on the Swiss-Italian border on Saturday, sources said Tuesday. Haub, the CEO of the Tengelmann Group and the member of an extremely rich family, often takes part in ski mountaineering races. He failed to turn up for an appointment in Zermatt, Switzerland, at 16.00 on Saturday, the sources said. Haub's family have said they are willing to pay for search operations, which have been slowed by bad weather. The last signal from his mobile phone was on Saturday evening.