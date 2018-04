Food Innovation Global Mission to start in Italy

Rome, April 10 - The second Food Innovation Global Mission kicks off next month, with Italy as the starting point. The comprehensive expedition to research and document the Future of Food will feature 16 Master's students and 4 coaches. They will visit 12 cities of food innovation and 10 countries during 60 days through July. They will conduct interviews, collect data and research on four themes: scalable sustainability & circular systems; future of proteins; agro-innovation in smart cities; and food care and future of food service. As part of the initiative run by Bologna's Future Food Institute, the students-researchers will visit Madrid, Valencia Berlin, Toronto, New York, San Francisco, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Mumbai, Amsterdam and Bangkok.