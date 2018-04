13 yrs asked for boyfriend of girl, 16, who overdosed (4)

Genoa, April 10 - A Genoa prosecutor on Tuesday asked for a 13-year prison term for Sergio Bernardin, the boyfriend of 16-year-old Adele De Vincenzi, who suffered a fatal ecstasy overdose in the centre of the northern Italian city last summer. The 21-year-old has been charged with causing death by other crimes and pushing drugs. A sentence is expected on April 26. In the case, her friend Gabriele Rigotti, 19, was acquitted in a fast-track trial. He is being probed for failing to provide assistance, however. Adele felt ill after a few hours. An ambulance rushed to the scene but she was already in a coma and died shortly afterwards in hospital.