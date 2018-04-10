New project for teen, young adult cancer patients

Milan, April 10 - The Istituto Humanitas at Rozzano, near Milan, has launched a new interdisciplinary project designed to help Adolescents and Young Adults (AYAs) with cancer. The idea is not just to respond to the medical needs of people aged 16 to 39 with malignant tumours, but also to help them address the disease's long-term psychological impact. The project is a "clinical and psychosocial path, a guide to everyday hospital, family and working life", the institute says, so that youngsters can overcome the mental barriers that cancer can create and go on to have families and careers after recovering. "The AYA group is a no man's land where the prognosis is worse both than paediatric patients and (older) adult patients," said Armando Santoro, the head of the Humanitas Cancer Center. "While oncohaematology survival rates for children have grown significantly over the last 20 years, there has only been a slight improvement in the AYA group".