New project for teen, young adult cancer patients

Milan
10/04/2018
Milan, April 10 - The Istituto Humanitas at Rozzano, near Milan, has launched a new interdisciplinary project designed to help Adolescents and Young Adults (AYAs) with cancer. The idea is not just to respond to the medical needs of people aged 16 to 39 with malignant tumours, but also to help them address the disease's long-term psychological impact. The project is a "clinical and psychosocial path, a guide to everyday hospital, family and working life", the institute says, so that youngsters can overcome the mental barriers that cancer can create and go on to have families and careers after recovering. "The AYA group is a no man's land where the prognosis is worse both than paediatric patients and (older) adult patients," said Armando Santoro, the head of the Humanitas Cancer Center. "While oncohaematology survival rates for children have grown significantly over the last 20 years, there has only been a slight improvement in the AYA group".
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Migliorano le condizioni del notaio e della ragazza caduta nel vuoto in via Dogali
di Marina Bottari
di Rosario Pasciuto
Limbadi come Beirut, salta in aria con l'auto
di Pino Brosio
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online