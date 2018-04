Man cleared of shooting bear

Sulmona, April 10 - A man was acquitted Tuesday of shooting dead an endangered Marsican brown bear in Abruzzo in 2014. Antonio Centofanti, 65, was found to have killed the bear with a shot that went off accidentally as he was falling after suffering a leg wound. The Marsican brown bear, also known as the Apennine brown bear, is a critically endangered subspecies of the brown bear, with a range restricted to the Abruzzo National Park, and the surrounding region in Italy.