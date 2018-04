Cibus food fair to have 3,100 exhibitors, 1,000 new products

Milan, April 10 - The 19th edition of the Cibus international food fair in Parma May 7-10 will have 3,100 exhibitors and 1,000 new products, organisers said Tuesday. That will be 100 exhibitors more than 2016, they told reporters at the presentation of the event. The fair will also have 5,000 square metres more of exhibition space. Some 80,000 professional visitors are expected, of whom 20% form abroad, including 2,500 top buyers. The event will be covered by 1,300 journalists. The food industry generated turnover of 137 billion euros last year, an increase of 1.7% over the previous one, organisers said.