Milan, April 10 - Giorgio Maria Calori, a CTO-Pini hospital surgeon arrested over a kickbacks probe on Tuesday, allegedly lied about a non-existent infection that would lead to "the amputation of a foot" to convince a patient of the need to have an operation at a private Milan clinic. Another doctor who was arrested in relation to the case, Carmine Cucciniello, said this in a wiretapped conversation, according to evidence registered with the court, calling Calori a "true criminal".